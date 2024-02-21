Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of NVR worth $63,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,420.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7,130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6,443.31. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,000.90 and a 12-month high of $7,617.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,579 shares of company stock worth $53,775,515. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

