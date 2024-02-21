Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 488,917 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of WEC Energy Group worth $69,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.