Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 577,229 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,965,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 577,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $87,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

