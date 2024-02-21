Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $62,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 73.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.