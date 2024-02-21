Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,585 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $70,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,217,000 after buying an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 39.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,510,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,728,000 after purchasing an additional 429,473 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.3 %

MCO stock opened at $375.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $407.62.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

