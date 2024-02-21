Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $64,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% during the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $533.21 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $550.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.48.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.62.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

