Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $62.70 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Align Technology worth $62,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,029,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $313.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.14. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

