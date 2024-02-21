Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $65.96 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 142.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $65,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after buying an additional 37,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,236,000 after buying an additional 46,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $288.48 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $291.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

