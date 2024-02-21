Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $66.14 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $66,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $86.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $2,502,634.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,171 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,787. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

