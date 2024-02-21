Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $68.84 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $68,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $4,048,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,032,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1,296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 81,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after buying an additional 75,385 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 308,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,662,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.9 %

Synopsys stock opened at $547.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.64. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.97 and a twelve month high of $582.85. The company has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

