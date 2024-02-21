Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 538,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $72,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after acquiring an additional 948,942 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,436,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,336,000 after purchasing an additional 631,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. CIBC raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.31.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $167.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $169.09.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

