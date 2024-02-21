Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Corteva worth $64,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after acquiring an additional 261,656 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after buying an additional 2,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.