Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 120,967 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 547,179 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 120,967 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $75,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $29,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 59.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 30.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 151,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

View Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

