Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $73,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $444.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.12. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Evercore increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

