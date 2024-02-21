Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Thomson Reuters worth $66,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TRI opened at $157.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

