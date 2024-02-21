Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of CBRE Group worth $62,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,983,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,128,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 265,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.3 %

CBRE stock opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

