Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,901 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,901 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.61% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $63,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,691,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,023,000 after buying an additional 3,800,389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,430,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 124,349 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,983 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

USMC stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

