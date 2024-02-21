Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 258,328 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

