Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Ecolab by 12.5% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 207,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 14.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 32.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 15.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ECL opened at $216.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $221.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

