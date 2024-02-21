Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $2.47 Million in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

