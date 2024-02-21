Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $220.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

