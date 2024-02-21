Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Snowflake
In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNOW
Snowflake Price Performance
Shares of SNOW stock opened at $220.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $237.72.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Twilio: 4 compelling reasons to buy the dip
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.