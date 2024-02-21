Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $145.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.62, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

