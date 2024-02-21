EnWave (ENW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.

EnWave Stock Down 5.0 %

ENW opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.55 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

