EnWave (ENW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.
EnWave Stock Down 5.0 %
ENW opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.55 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.
About EnWave
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than EnWave
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.