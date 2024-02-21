EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stake Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,786 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 6.98% of EPR Properties worth $218,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,582,000 after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,945,000 after buying an additional 36,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. JMP Securities cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

EPR Properties stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

