Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AMETEK, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AME has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.6 %

AME stock opened at $174.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.72. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

