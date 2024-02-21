Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,311 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of Eversource Energy worth $216,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,590,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 559,448 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,824,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,974,000 after purchasing an additional 605,702 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 80.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 138,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

