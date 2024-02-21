Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 16,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Evolution Mining Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

