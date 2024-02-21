Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.22

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and traded as low as $7.29. Evotec shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 44,659 shares.
Evotec Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Evotec
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
