Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,521 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Extra Space Storage worth $210,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $141.42 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Scotiabank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Read Our Latest Report on EXR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.