Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $184.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $122.10 and a twelve month high of $198.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

