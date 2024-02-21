Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,172 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 57.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $610,247,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ferguson by 92.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after buying an additional 1,799,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,416,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,486,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 1.6 %

FERG opened at $202.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $202.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FERG

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.