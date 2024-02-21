FIGS (FIGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. FIGS has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Get FIGS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIGS has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $2,812,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $2,812,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 10,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $80,794.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,593.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.