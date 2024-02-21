Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer James Crichton Purchases 4,500 Shares

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Crichton acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,960.00.

Shares of FTG stock opened at C$5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company has a market cap of C$119.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.49. Firan Technology Group Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$5.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.86.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.99 million for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3400143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Firan Technology Group from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

