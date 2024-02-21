First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.44

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.44 and traded as high as C$16.61. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$16.61, with a volume of 267,844 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCR.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of First Capital Realty from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

