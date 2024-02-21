First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCF. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCF. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE FCF opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

