First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,768 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,783 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 469.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

