FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

FLEX LNG has raised its dividend by an average of 153.3% annually over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 114.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

FLNG opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 15.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 3.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

