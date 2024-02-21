Fmr LLC Purchases 191,750 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,750 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.23% of Assurant worth $394,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Assurant by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $174.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $179.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

