Fmr LLC Sells 313,371 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,329,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313,371 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.74% of Essent Group worth $441,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 441,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,492 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Essent Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 982.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 363,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 329,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $3,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.8 %

ESNT opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

