Fmr LLC Sells 767,483 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,904,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,483 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.01% of Johnson Controls International worth $367,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

