Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,790,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 89,718 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.31% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $430,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

