Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Shares Down 8.5%

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 133,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 26,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Exploration Capital, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $39,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FRTX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.84% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

