Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Shares Down 8.5%

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTXGet Free Report) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 133,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 399% from the average daily volume of 26,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Exploration Capital, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $39,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTXFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. GTS Securities LLC owned 0.84% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

