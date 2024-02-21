Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Hits New 12-Month Low at $460.90

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 460.90 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 473 ($5.96), with a volume of 439822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 477.50 ($6.01).

Fresnillo Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 529.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 543.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,970.83, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

Featured Stories

