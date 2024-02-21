FY2024 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Issued By National Bank Financial

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Monday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TC Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,404,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,404,000 after buying an additional 778,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in TC Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,583,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,132,854,000 after buying an additional 3,497,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

