GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GGN opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $375,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

