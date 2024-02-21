GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of GGN opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $3.91.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
