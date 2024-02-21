GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGN opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $3.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 141,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.