GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

