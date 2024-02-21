GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
