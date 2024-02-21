Geron (GERN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Geron Trading Down 3.0 %
GERN opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.57. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Geron by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Geron by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Geron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Geron by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
