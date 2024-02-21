Geron (GERN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Geron to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Geron Trading Down 3.0 %

GERN opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.57. Geron has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Geron alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Geron by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Geron by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Geron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Geron by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after buying an additional 1,910,182 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

