Glencore (LON:GLEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $370.00

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.66) and last traded at GBX 370.40 ($4.66), with a volume of 7241124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.40 ($4.92).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 575.71 ($7.25).

The company has a market cap of £45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 650.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 433.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 440.22.

In related news, insider Liz Hewitt bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £49,060 ($61,772.85). 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

