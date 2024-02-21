Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.67

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.67 and traded as high as $11.43. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 55,766 shares changing hands.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNOM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 518.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78,164 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.